Search

11 Jan 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

JOBS ALERT: ND Audit & Advisory are hiring in Portlaoise

JOBS ALERT: ND Audit & Advisory are hiring in Portlaoise

JOBS ALERT: ND Audit & Advisory are hiring in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Reporter

Who are ND Audit & Advisory?

ND Audit & Advisory is a boutique professional services firm, established in 2021 by Noel Delaney, with offices in Portlaoise and Dublin.

We have a continually growing team, currently at 8 staff, who service a broad range of clients across various industries.

Our main service offerings include:

- Audit & Assurance - Company Secretarial - Taxation Services - Business Advisory - Outsourced & Accounting Solutions - Corporate Finance and International Services.

We have a young, dynamic and innovative team who service a varied client base from sole traders and family run businesses to charities and not-for-profit organisations as well as corporate entities.

Why ND Audit & Advisory?

At ND Audit & Advisory we place a huge emphasis on investing in our team and view all employees as a key component in the delivery of high-quality service to our clients. Our broad client base offers our employees the opportunity to develop their career in a broad range of sectors and within a highly experienced and knowledgeable group of professionals.

ND Audit & Advisory service a broad range of domestic and international clients of all sizes and we are winning new work regularly. We have ambitious plans to significantly grow our business and expand our service offerings in Ireland over the next five years and are looking for candidates who share our vision to progress their careers with our firm.

What are we looking for?

SENIOR ADMINISTRATOR

We have an excellent opportunity for a senior administrator to work within our accountancy practice. You will be self-motivated and capable of working on your own initiative. You will have direct access to senior management and the ability to provide a valued opinion within the team. The position attracts a competitive remuneration package and ongoing career development.

Main responsibilities:

  • Preparation of accounts and financial statements
  • Assist in maintaining and developing client relationships
  • Responsible for working with Audit Seniors, Management and Partner on design and implementation of audit plans
  • Preparation and completion of audit file
  • Ensure completion of assignments within appropriate budget and time frame
  • Responsible for development and mentoring of trainees.
  • Ad Hoc, once off projects such as Due Diligence Reports
  • Financial Analysis of Business, assisting companies with restructuring

Skills and attributes:

  • Minimum 2 years' experience required
  • Part qualified accountant / pursuing professional accountancy exams
  • Strong technical knowledge
  • Experience in audit engagements
  • Worked with a diverse portfolio of clients
  • Capable of working on your own initiative
  • Ambitious and want to pursue a career in practice
  • Team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills

AUDIT SEMI SENIOR

We are looking for a highly motivated individual to join our expanding Audit and Business Advisory team. You will be self-motivated, capable of working on your own initiative and have the ability to plan, control and complete audit engagements for a diverse portfolio of clients.

You will have direct access to senior management and the ability to provide a valued opinion within the team. Excellent opportunities exist for ambitious and driven candidates to progress within the firm. The position attracts a competitive remuneration package and ongoing career development.

Main responsibilities:

  • Preparation of presentations and quotes for new work;
  • Creation of PowerPoint charts, spreadsheets and carrying out ad-hoc reporting
  • Provision of general assistance in the operational activities of company secretarial
  • Preparation of company secretarial documents (minutes, letters and supporting documents)
  • Provision of professional cover as the need arises
  • Copy typing and miscellaneous projects from time to time
  • Ad-hoc administrative duties, including processing of invoices and general filing
  • Supporting the day-to-day requirements of meeting client demands, both internal and external

Skills and attributes:

  • Minimum 3 years' experience in a similar role required
  • Team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to deliver top quality service to clients
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite is advantageous
  • Capable of working on your own initiative

AUDIT SENIOR

We are looking for a highly motivated individual to join our expanding Audit and Business Advisory team.

You will be self-motivated, capable of working on your own initiative and have the ability to plan, control and complete audit engagements for a diverse portfolio of clients. You will have direct access to management and the ability to provide a valued opinion within the team. Excellent opportunities exist for ambitious and driven candidates to progress within the firm. The position attracts a competitive remuneration package and ongoing career development.

Main responsibilities:

  • Preparation of accounts and financial statement
  • Assist in maintaining and developing client relationships
  • Design and implementation of audit plans
  • Preparation and completion of audit files
  • Ensure completion of assignments within appropriate budget and time frame
  • Responsible for development and mentoring of trainees
  • Ad Hoc, once off projects such as Due Diligence Reports
  • Financial Analysis of Business, assisting companies with restructuring

Skills and attributes:

  • Minimum 3 years' experience required
  • Qualified accountant (ACA, ACCA or similar qualification)
  • Strong technical knowledge
  • Experience in audit engagements
  • Worked with a diverse portfolio of clients
  • Capable of working on your own initiative
  • Ambitious and want to pursue a career in practice
  • Team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills

How to Apply

In order to apply to any of the above roles please send your CV to info@ndco.ie or for general enquiries please contact Noel Delaney or Shane Keane on 057 8666075.

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media