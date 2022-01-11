JOBS ALERT: ND Audit & Advisory are hiring in Portlaoise

Who are ND Audit & Advisory?

ND Audit & Advisory is a boutique professional services firm, established in 2021 by Noel Delaney, with offices in Portlaoise and Dublin.

We have a continually growing team, currently at 8 staff, who service a broad range of clients across various industries.

Our main service offerings include:

- Audit & Assurance - Company Secretarial - Taxation Services - Business Advisory - Outsourced & Accounting Solutions - Corporate Finance and International Services.

We have a young, dynamic and innovative team who service a varied client base from sole traders and family run businesses to charities and not-for-profit organisations as well as corporate entities.

Why ND Audit & Advisory?

At ND Audit & Advisory we place a huge emphasis on investing in our team and view all employees as a key component in the delivery of high-quality service to our clients. Our broad client base offers our employees the opportunity to develop their career in a broad range of sectors and within a highly experienced and knowledgeable group of professionals.

ND Audit & Advisory service a broad range of domestic and international clients of all sizes and we are winning new work regularly. We have ambitious plans to significantly grow our business and expand our service offerings in Ireland over the next five years and are looking for candidates who share our vision to progress their careers with our firm.

What are we looking for?

SENIOR ADMINISTRATOR

We have an excellent opportunity for a senior administrator to work within our accountancy practice. You will be self-motivated and capable of working on your own initiative. You will have direct access to senior management and the ability to provide a valued opinion within the team. The position attracts a competitive remuneration package and ongoing career development.

Main responsibilities:

Preparation of accounts and financial statements

Assist in maintaining and developing client relationships

Responsible for working with Audit Seniors, Management and Partner on design and implementation of audit plans

Preparation and completion of audit file

Ensure completion of assignments within appropriate budget and time frame

Responsible for development and mentoring of trainees.

Ad Hoc, once off projects such as Due Diligence Reports

Financial Analysis of Business, assisting companies with restructuring

Skills and attributes:

Minimum 2 years' experience required

Part qualified accountant / pursuing professional accountancy exams

Strong technical knowledge

Experience in audit engagements

Worked with a diverse portfolio of clients

Capable of working on your own initiative

Ambitious and want to pursue a career in practice

Team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills

AUDIT SEMI SENIOR

We are looking for a highly motivated individual to join our expanding Audit and Business Advisory team. You will be self-motivated, capable of working on your own initiative and have the ability to plan, control and complete audit engagements for a diverse portfolio of clients.

You will have direct access to senior management and the ability to provide a valued opinion within the team. Excellent opportunities exist for ambitious and driven candidates to progress within the firm. The position attracts a competitive remuneration package and ongoing career development.

Main responsibilities:

Preparation of presentations and quotes for new work;

Creation of PowerPoint charts, spreadsheets and carrying out ad-hoc reporting

Provision of general assistance in the operational activities of company secretarial

Preparation of company secretarial documents (minutes, letters and supporting documents)

Provision of professional cover as the need arises

Copy typing and miscellaneous projects from time to time

Ad-hoc administrative duties, including processing of invoices and general filing

Supporting the day-to-day requirements of meeting client demands, both internal and external

Skills and attributes:

Minimum 3 years' experience in a similar role required

Team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to deliver top quality service to clients

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite is advantageous

Capable of working on your own initiative

AUDIT SENIOR

We are looking for a highly motivated individual to join our expanding Audit and Business Advisory team.

You will be self-motivated, capable of working on your own initiative and have the ability to plan, control and complete audit engagements for a diverse portfolio of clients. You will have direct access to management and the ability to provide a valued opinion within the team. Excellent opportunities exist for ambitious and driven candidates to progress within the firm. The position attracts a competitive remuneration package and ongoing career development.

Main responsibilities:

Preparation of accounts and financial statement

Assist in maintaining and developing client relationships

Design and implementation of audit plans

Preparation and completion of audit files

Ensure completion of assignments within appropriate budget and time frame

Responsible for development and mentoring of trainees

Ad Hoc, once off projects such as Due Diligence Reports

Financial Analysis of Business, assisting companies with restructuring

Skills and attributes:

Minimum 3 years' experience required

Qualified accountant (ACA, ACCA or similar qualification)

Strong technical knowledge

Experience in audit engagements

Worked with a diverse portfolio of clients

Capable of working on your own initiative

Ambitious and want to pursue a career in practice

Team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills

How to Apply

In order to apply to any of the above roles please send your CV to info@ndco.ie or for general enquiries please contact Noel Delaney or Shane Keane on 057 8666075.

