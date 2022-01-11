New Year – Do you want a New Job/New Career in a very stable sector? Read on to find out more

Innopharma Education commencing fully funded Springboard Programmes in January 2022 in Midwest for Biopharmaceutical, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device as well as for companies in all sectors in Advanced Manufacturing.

Innopharma Education are currently running a part-time online/blended Level 6 Certificate in Operational Excellent for Digitisation in Limerick with a second programme pencilled in to start in February 2022.

These newly introduced programmes are fully funded under Springboard alongside 2 other well established Level 6 programmes also commencing in January 2022 – Level 6 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Operations and Level 6 Food Science and Technology (when combined provides the Learner with a Higher Certificate in Process Technologies).

These courses have been running in Limerick/Mid-West/West and Midlands since 2014.

Innopharma Education are specialists in running programmes for these high growth sectors with a very high percentage of

its staff and Industry Lecturers having worked within the sectors themselves as Specialists or at a Senior Management level.

The college prides itself in providing as part of its programmes, intensive one-to-one coaching on not just the academic elements of the programmes but also on the career outcomes required by each Learner.

This could be an unemployed person trying to enter the sector for the first time or for the career development of someone already in the sector seeking promotions or progression opportunities with their existing employer.

Jessica Healy, a Learner from 2021 says:

"From the moment of enquiry, the team at Innopharma Education were so welcoming and helpful and gave me lots of information on what doors the course could open for me, so I decided to enrol.

"I was quite nervous to get started on this course, as science was I felt (wrongly) was not one of my strongest subjects.

"However, the tutors were absolutely brilliant, and I ended up enjoying the Pharmaceutical Science module most of all.

"One of the unique aspects of this course, was the emphasis placed on CV and interview preparation. I will be honest and say I was not looking forward to this part at all or having to do mock interviews especially, but I can safely say without this preparation, I would not have secured employment in the sector as fast as I did.", Jessica is now working with Beckman Coulter.

Lauren O’Dea has completed 2 level 6 programmes in Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Operations and L6 Food Science and Technology and has now progressed to the L7 BSs in Process Technologies.

"I am so grateful for all the experience and knowledge I have gained through the course I am currently continuing my studies with Innopharma Education.

"The modules were very informative and relevant to the industry especially the Work Preparation module which was very beneficial to me as a mature student, looking to change career.

"I have now with the support of the Limerick Innopharma team gained employment in the sector. Coming as I did from a hospitality background which left me unemployed due to Covid 19.

"I am so grateful to now have secured employment with SSE (Specialized. Sterile Environments) on the Regeneron site. The management of the programme was second to none, from the very beginning I was felt supported by the team, who were always there even when times got tough!

"The programme was conducted online with recordings for catching up if I missed a lecture, which I found very helpful especially as it allowed me to continue to study throughout the Covid 19 pandemic.

I cannot thank Innopharma Education enough and am happy to recommend them to anyone seeking to transfer from hospitality into the sector as I did."

Mary Jo Parker, Business Development Manager with Innopharma Education says that there is a lot of growth and new entrants in the Biopharmaceutical, Pharmaceutical and Medical Device sectors in the West/Midwest regions and Innopharma Education who liaises closely with companies in these sectors when developing their programmes are delighted to have a suite programmes to meet the ongoing skills needs, to assist these companies with accessing the talent needed to help them to

continue to grow.

For anyone wishing to hear more about any of these programmes please call us on 061-639186, email us on limerick@innopharmalabs.com or check out our website www.innopharmalabs.com – we are happy to speak one to one with everyone about their own individual career needs, within these buoyant sectors where, with the right qualification, there are

lots of opportunities to build a sustainable career says Mary Jo, who herself has over 20 years experience in the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical and IT sectors in Human Resources.

