Virtual open evening at Griffith College Limerick
Griffith College Limerick are holding a virtual open evening this coming Wednesday January 12 at 6pm.
Attendees will meet the lecturers and programme directors of each of the programmes enrolling between now and the start of February, these include:
● Part and Full-Time Business Degrees starting this February
● Skillnet Funded MBA which is delivered fully online
● Higher National Certificate and Diploma in Manufacturing Engineering
● Skillnet Funded B. Eng in Industrial and Systems Engineering programme
If you have any questions about the above programmes, the funding options available or want to know more about Griffith College Limerick please register below to receive your invitation to the open evening.
https://www.griffith.ie/admissions/visit-griffith/open-days/registration
*Sponsored Content
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.