2021 Community Benefit Fund for communities located near the Sliabh Bawn Wind Farm opens

Sliabh Bawn Power DAC is pleased to announce the opening of the 2021 Community Benefit Fund (The Fund) for communities located near the Sliabh Bawn Wind Farm.

The Community Benefit Fund is available to community and voluntary groups, non-profit groups, or organisations with a charitable status.

The Fund will provide support to the cumulative value of €2 million for the operational lifetime of the wind farm.

Makin the announcement, Enda Conaty, Sliabh Bawn Wind Farm Asset Manager explained: ”The Sliabh Bawn Community Benefit Fund aims to support community-based projects and initiatives that benefit the area surrounding Sliabh Bawn Wind Farm.

"The annual fund continues to provide financial support to local groups, helping them to deliver beneficial projects and initiatives which fall within one or more of our broad themes of: Recreation, Social Sustainability, Culture and Heritage, Environmental Sustainability and Tourism.

"This year’s Fund is in excess of €88,000 and we encourage all interested organisations that meet the Fund criterion to submit an application in order for their project to be considered for funding,” Mr Conaty said.

Since 2015, the Fund has committed to investing over €450,000 to 120 projects. Among the groups supported to date include local Schools, Sports Clubs, Development Associations, First Responder Schemes, Community Facilities, Scout Groups and local Athletic Clubs.

As part of the Fund a number of groups have received multi-annual commitments, spanning up to four years, to facilitate the development and implementation of larger-scale community projects.

The Fund is being administered by SECAD Partnership CLG (“SECAD”).

For further information on the Community Benefit Fund (including Fund Guidelines) and how to apply for funding, please visit:

https://www.communitybenefitfunds.ie/sliabhbawn.

Should you have any queries please contact SECAD on 021 461 3432.

Closing date for receipt of entries to the 2021 Fund is Sunday 30th January 2022.

