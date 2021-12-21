Euram Air Leases (Ire) Ltd are recruiting for a number of roles in Offaly

Euram Air Leases (Ire) Ltd are recruiting for a number of roles in their developing company in Offaly.

The jobs are:

1. Senior Warehouse Assistant.

2. Warehouse Assistant

3. Mechanics

The company is located in Ferbane, Co. Offaly and given its excellent location, these roles may suit candidates within a commutable distance from counties Laois, Westmeath, Tipperary and Longford.

These are full-time permanent roles that offer strong basic salaries for the successful candidates.

Role Responsibilities:

- Ensure the smooth running of warehouse area

- Develop, implement and continuously make improvements to layout, processes etc.

- Implement structures to allow for continuous and seamless growth as demand arises.

- Process sales orders for warehouse staff to pick and despatch

- Use the ERP system to maximise efficiency

- Liaise with transport companies, customers and suppliers

- Implement KPI’s to ensure targets are being achieved

- Ensure compliance with health and safety legislation

- Document actions by completing forms, reports, logs, records; and maintaining databases.

- Effective and efficient stock control

The candidates will have:

- 2+ years of experience in a similar role

- Have extensive management experience

- Excellent organisational and communication and delegation skills

- Accuracy and strong attention to detail

- Problem analysis and problem-solving skills

- Ability to multi-task, work to deadlines, achieve targets and prioritise

- Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel and IT systems essential

- Willingness to work as part of a team and to evolve as necessary to meet company growth plans

To Apply

Please email your CV to rfq@euram.ie

Closing date for applications is Friday, January 7, 2022.

Graduate Opportunity

Management wish to recruit recent graduates for their team on a temporary full-time basis, no exact experience required as on the job training will be provided.

This significant initiative offers an excellent opportunity for highly motivated graduates to join our company to support the project delivery team in the implementation of its expanding business.

This is a permanent role and the successful candidates will have the experience and skills to advance to operational roles throughout our company, continuing to utilise and develop our applications as part of the day-to-day management of the business.

This role offers the flexibility for graduates to develop in a number of different directions in an exciting and ever-changing environment.

Graduate key requirements:

- Strong interpersonal and communication skills

- Good time management and organisational skills

- Ability to be discreet and manage sensitive data.

- Good team player, with ability to conduct work with the utmost confidentiality, professionalism, and integrity. Excellent communications skills

