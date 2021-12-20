Sweeney McGann Solicitors celebrate a double win at this year’s Irish Law Awards!

Sweeney McGann Solicitors, based at 67 O’Connell Street, Limerick celebrated a double win at this year’s Irish Law Awards securing the title of Munster Property Law Firm of the Year and Munster Employment Law Firm of the Year.

There were more than 400 entries submitted to this years Irish Law Awards by the country’s top law firms, legal practitioners, and in-house legal teams.

Having previously won Probate Law Firm of the Year and Munster Litigation Firm of the year in 2019, these recent accolades are testament to the highly skilled workforce in Sweeney McGann.

Founded by Managing Partner Gearóid McGann in 1995, the firm is recognised as one of the most respected Commercial Law Firms in the Mid-West/Munster region, boasting a first-class team of experienced legal practitioners with unparalleled knowledge gained over 20 years.

The firm’s Employment team is led by Partner Aoife Hennessy with more than 21 years’ experience across Employment Law, Litigation and Dispute Resolution and is renowned for her excellence in client services and proven track record advising on complex employment issues.

Partner Shane O’Neill, who has been involved in numerous complex, high profile and high value property and commercial transactions agrees that the key ethos to Sweeney McGann’s on-going success is that we continuously strive towards our goals and work together to deliver the best service and support for our clients - whether they are individuals, businesses or organisations.

Gearoid McGann, founding partner, welcomed the recent awards as recognition of “our very skilled, adaptable and dedicated teams”.

He added: “We are committed to delivering quality of service to our clients by continually identifying their ever-changing needs, to ensuring to provide full service and investing in our staff. We work together with our clients in supporting

their Commercial and HR needs and provide practical and sustainable solutions,” explained McGann.

Sweeney McGann boasts a wide array of services including Family Law, Property and Probate.

For more information visit sweeneymcgann.com

*Sponsored Content