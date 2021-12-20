The ultimate Christmas gift for GAA fans!

Search

20 Dec 2021

My Stadium Seat, a new fundraising effort based in Semple Stadium.

My Stadium Seat is a new fundraising effort based in Semple Stadium, Co. Tipperary. My Stadium Seat is set to raise vital funds for Semple Stadium to ensure the proposed redevelopment of The Kinane Stand.  

This is a brand-new online product available to the public that offers customers the chance to have their name, the name of someone they care for, or indeed the name of a corporate entity on a seat at Semple Stadium. Naming plaques will be erected on seats at the iconic venue over the coming weeks and months as part of the fundraising project.  

The three distinct packages available - the Heroes package at €100, the Double package at €200 and the All-Star package at €500 - offer three, eight and ten-year terms to choose from. With every My Stadium Seat package, you’re given access to the Fans Story Wall, where you can post your memories and messages for friends and family and other fans to see. Visitors to the stadium can see the names and scan the QR code on each seat, then read the story attached to that person. You’ll be putting your name amongst those of other fans who, just like you, want to celebrate the hallowed ground that is Semple Stadium and its magical moments forever. 

Furthermore, all packages include a personalised certificate of authenticity and four tickets to visit the stadium on any one of the open days that will be hosted at the stadium in 2022. The All-Star package also includes an exciting add-on, a dedicated pride of place listing of your name on the prestigious ‘Wall of Legends’ at Semple Stadium. 

This is the ultimate Christmas gift for the avid GAA fan in your life, for further information or to purchase a package, visit www.MyStadiumSeat.com

*Sponsored Content

