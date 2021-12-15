Search

15 Dec 2021

Eddie Quann takes on new role at MPA Consulting Engineers

Eddie Quann takes on new role at MPA Consulting Engineers

Pictured at the recent announcement of the addition of another Chartered Engineer to the Directors at MPA Consulting Engineers are Eddie Quann CEng MIEI, Director of Civil and Structural Engineering

MPA Consulting Engineers has announced a significant addition to its Company Directors with Eddie Quann CEng MIEI taking over the role of Director of Civil and Structural Engineering.

Eddie will take on the role from Martin Peters and will continue to provide best-in-class engineering consultancy services to all clients and will now lead the further development of the Civil and Structural division, ably supported by the rest of the team at MPA Consulting Engineers.

With a diverse and exciting range of projects in the fields of Civil, Structural andTransport Engineering including large scale residential and public realm developments, schools, hotels, offices and sports and leisure facilities, MPA Consulting Engineers is always looking to add first-class talent to its team of engineers, designers and BIM modellers.

If you are qualified in civil, structural or transport engineering and are interested in joining the team, please send a CV to info@mpa.ie.

*Sponsored Content

