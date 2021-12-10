Keeper Solutions partners with the groundbreaking Immersive Software Engineering Programme at University of Limerick

Search

10 Dec 2021

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Keeper Solutions, a market-leading software development partner with a focus on fintech and cleantech innovation, is the latest in a string of firms to join forces with the Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) programme at the University of Limerick which seeks to meet increased global demand for developer talent. 

Keeper specialises in software development for highly regulated spaces and over the past decade has forged long lasting partnerships with multiple enterprise-level companies and fast-scaling start-ups. Keeper Solutions is headquartered in Limerick with a number of additional software delivery centres located across Eastern Europe and South America. In 2022 they will be expanding their R&D facility in Limerick with a specific focus on blockchain and sustainability technologies. 

The ISE Programme at the University of Limerick takes a highly innovative approach to the development of computer science talent, with commercial experience a critical component of the course. This experience enables students to accelerate their capabilities in the ever-evolving world of software development, while achieving Masters level in just four years. Students spend half their time on campus working in teams and being continuously assessed, with the remainder in paid residencies working on real world projects for some of the world’s leading companies. 

CEO and Founder of Keeper Solutions, Stephen Walsh is delighted to join forces with the ISE program, which he says is very much in keeping with the radical curriculum and industry partnerships first laid down by his father Ed Walsh, who founded UL over forty years ago. 

“For Ireland to remain at the forefront of innovation we must continue to nurture those who are passionate about technology. Not only is there a shortage of qualified graduates, the ones who study for four years are still hugely unprepared for the often challenging and always changing world of commercial software development. This programme is a game changer for STEM students across the country and we are excited to know that ISE students will be able to collaborate with Keeper teams both at home and abroad.”

Stephen Kinsella, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Limerick added, "ISE is all about fostering connections between world-leading companies and the University of Limerick. We are thrilled to be working with Keeper Solutions to further enrich the experience of ISE's students."

 For more information: www.keepersolutions.com 

