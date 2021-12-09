Are you looking to start the New Year with an exciting opportunity?
Suir Engineering have numerous opportunities at WuXi Biologics in Dundalk for engineers, supervisors, electricians and apprentices starting January 2022.
Join Suir Engineering for a Recruitment Fair on Friday, December 10th from 12.30 to 7.30pm at the Crown Plaza Hotel Dundalk.
https://suireng.ie/elementor-4418/?fbclid=IwAR2nzWpPifInOHXP4f6UX64kdWElZcCR0T-
8g4FGTm9PX0VXYl8ChqSdT4o
* Sponsored content
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.