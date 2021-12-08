Christmas at the Milk Market 2021

Christmas Message from Limerick Milk Market

The Milk Market, Limerick

Friday 10th to Sun 12th December

Friday 17th to Sun 19th December

Wed 22nd to Friday 24th December

Christmas at the Limerick Milk Market 2021 gets underway this weekend. This year they have a range of traditional day time Christmas Markets of festive foods mixed with some special once off Christmas Markets – Sun 13th December Christmas Art Fair and Sunday 19th will feature a Christmas Antique and Vintage Fair.

Each Friday will see an Xmas Open Air Cafe (featuring Country Choice Farm Shop & Grill, Bon Appetit Creperie, Harpers Coffee, Greenacres Cafe, Ma’s Kitchen, The Edge Clothing, Restory Crafts, Antique Loft & Vintage Gem Store and Vito Vintage Clothing ) 11am to 3pm.

Each Saturday will see the Famous Food Market Xmas edition, featuring the best of Local Limerick seasonal Food with a Christmas twist, Saturdays in Dec 8am to 3pm. The team at The Milk Market would like to encourage customers to shop early on Saturdays to guarantee their Christmas Food Favorites including: Artisan Christmas Food Hampers, Minced Pies, Specialty Hot Drinks, Puddings, Christmas Hams & Turkeys (Order in advance), Chestnuts, Brandy Butter, Christmas Deserts/Baked Goodies, and last but not least some traditional in season fruit and vegetables ready for all to enjoy and savour!

Santa will be visiting the Milk Market on Saturday 18th December and those who wish to get a picture with him are advised to bring their phone/camera for your 2021 picture, donations can be given to Limerick Suicide Watch on the day

Wednesday 22nd Dec 11am to 3pm will see a fundraiser day for Limerick Suicide Watch sponsored by Lyons Of Limerick who will operate an Open Air Courtyard with a FREE concert by the excellent Downtown Dixieland Jazz band.

There will be a Christmas Famous Food Market (featuring the best of Local Limerick seasonal Food with a Christmas twist) Thursday 23rd Dec 8am to 3pm

The Final Farmers Market of the year will take place on Christmas Eve, the Famous Food Market Friday Xmas Eve 24th Dec 8am to 2pm, which will finish out the three-day run into Christmas Eve and the Christmas Series 2021.” Said David Fitzgerald Limerick Milk Market Manager.

This Year the Milk Market hopes to dazzle you with their ‘Christmas Canopy of Lights’ and Warm your soul with delicious food and their new HEATED SEATs sponsored by Limerick City and County Council for you to check out this festive season.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, David Fitzgerald was very grateful to the people of Limerick.

“This has been another challenging year for everyone including all of us at the Limerick Milk Market, we are however immensely grateful to the People of Limerick for their kindness, support and understanding during this difficult time. I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank the Customer, Staff and Traders who have been amazing this year for their flexibility, adaptability and sense of community spirit. Finally I would like to offer my thanks to the Management Team and Board for their support.

We would like to wish you and yours a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from All of us at the #LimerickMilkMarket

Special Thanks to Sponsors Limerick City & County Council and Lyons of Limerick Ford for their assistance in bringing you this community-based family-friendly and Free Entry Events’’

For Further Press information please contact

David Fitzgerald Limerick Milk Market

Tel: 087 334 8111

dfitzgerald@milkmarketlimerick.ie

*Sponsored Content