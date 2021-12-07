Search

07 Dec 2021

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Summer 2022 monster outdoor stadium gig for the west of Ireland

Summer 2022 monster outdoor stadium gig for the West of Ireland

Summer 2022 monster outdoor stadium gig for the West of Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

The Black Eyed Peas only confirmed show in Ireland is to take place in Pearse Stadium, Galway over the June Bank Holiday weekend next year.

Its official. The Black Eyed Peas are coming to Galway.

The city will come alive when one of the world’s most exciting, dynamic and successful groups of our generation play to 26,000 fans in Galway’s Pearse Stadium on June 4 2022 (bank holiday weekend). 

As the band has not played in Ireland for 11 years this performance will be one of the most highly anticipated live music events of the decade.

With 35 million album sales, 9 international number one singles and 6 Grammy Award wins, The Black Eyed Peas are undoubtedly one of the biggest acts of this era with a career spanning more than 25 years.

The hit makers consisting of global superstar and lead vocalist will.i.am, and rappers apl.de.ap, Taboo and J.Rey Soul are notorious for their iconic pop hits. Fans in Galway can expect a monster set filled with high energy classic early hits like ‘Shut Up’ and ‘Let’s Get It Started’ through to international megahits like ‘I Got A Feeling’ and ‘Where is the Love’.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster. From €69.50 INC BF

For more info visit
www.riselive.ie

or

Ticketmaster.ie

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media