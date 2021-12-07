Summer 2022 monster outdoor stadium gig for the west of Ireland

The Black Eyed Peas only confirmed show in Ireland is to take place in Pearse Stadium, Galway over the June Bank Holiday weekend next year.



Its official. The Black Eyed Peas are coming to Galway.

The city will come alive when one of the world’s most exciting, dynamic and successful groups of our generation play to 26,000 fans in Galway’s Pearse Stadium on June 4 2022 (bank holiday weekend).

As the band has not played in Ireland for 11 years this performance will be one of the most highly anticipated live music events of the decade.

With 35 million album sales, 9 international number one singles and 6 Grammy Award wins, The Black Eyed Peas are undoubtedly one of the biggest acts of this era with a career spanning more than 25 years.

The hit makers consisting of global superstar and lead vocalist will.i.am, and rappers apl.de.ap, Taboo and J.Rey Soul are notorious for their iconic pop hits. Fans in Galway can expect a monster set filled with high energy classic early hits like ‘Shut Up’ and ‘Let’s Get It Started’ through to international megahits like ‘I Got A Feeling’ and ‘Where is the Love’.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster. From €69.50 INC BF

For more info visit

www.riselive.ie

or

Ticketmaster.ie

*Sponsored Content