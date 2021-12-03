Some Information on Hit and Run claims brought to you by HOMS Assist

We have seen an increase in the number of incidents where drivers have fled the scene of an accident leaving the victim of the accident with life changing injuries.

In this article, we look at what you can do if you or a loved have been involved in a “hit and run”.

How can you make a claim after a hit and run?

After a car accident which if not your fault, an injured party can make a claim. If the other party leaves the scene without leaving insurance details, the injured party may have to claim through the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI), which was established to compensate victims of road accidents caused by uninsured or unidentified drivers.

Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland (MIBI)

The MIBI claim scheme is designed to cover personal injury claims where the vehicle at fault may not have been traced and/or insured. The scheme also covers vehicle and property damage claims, but only when a valid registration plate is identified. The accident must be reported to the Gardai, there is a strict procedure for claiming from the MIBI and strict time limits within which to bring a claim for personal injuries. It is prudent to contact a solicitor to represent your interests if you are claiming for a hit-and-run accident.

Why do hit-and-run accidents happen?

We don’t always know why people leave the scene of an accident, but here are some we have come across:

● Driving without insurance.

● Driving a stolen vehicle.

● Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs: The RSA reports that drivers involved in 38% of road collisions have had alcohol in their systems. There is compulsory testing of the drivers involved in a road traffic accident. Since 2017, Gardaí have been authorised to set up roadside checkpoints for drug testing with similar powers to mandatory alcohol testing. Drivers who have consumed drugs or alcohol may not want to be found at the scene of an accident.

● Driver is unaware that they have caused an accident.

● A driver may wish to evade responsibility for a variety of other reasons:

o Driving too fast: According to the World Health Organisation, increasing your average driving speed by just 1 km/h raises the risk of a crash involving injury by 3% and the risk of a fatal crash by between 4% and 5%.

o Breaking the Rules of the Road

o Breaking a red light

o Driving while using a mobile phone: This has been illegal since 2014, but it is a common reason for drivers leaving the scene of an accident because they don’t want to be identified as having driven while on the phone.

What are the most common injuries sustained in hit-and-run accidents?

Road traffic accidents in which the other party leaves the scene do not fall into any single category, so the injuries you could sustain are also very varied. Here are just some of the injuries we have encountered in such claims:

● Fractures

● Brain injury

● Spinal injury

● Lacerations

● Loss of Limbs

● Paralysis

