Local sisters open new family-run pharmacy in Longford

Local sisters Siobhan and Paula Reilly have just opened a new pharmacy located at 1 College Park, Ballinalee Road, Longford.

The two girls took over Baxter’s Total Health Pharmacy on the main street in Longford town back in 2019 when Luke Baxter retired after over 30 years in business. Their main priority when taking over the business was to ensure each and every patient’s needs were met and the highest standard of care was provided to them.

“We were very fortunate to take over a business where each member of staff genuinely cared for their patients and would go above and beyond to help them. Despite all the difficulties that the pandemic has brought we have strived to ensure our patients needs were always met and this will always be our number one focus," says Paula Reilly.

“The new pharmacy is ideally located for those who struggle to get into a busy town, and we will continue to provide the highest level of care to our patients in the new pharmacy."

The new pharmacy will be open Monday to Friday, 9-6pm. A range of services will be provided including free blood pressure checks along with vaccinations including flu, covid and boosters.

We can also prepare your medications in monthly blister packs for free. Your prescription can be conveniently emailed to our pharmacy which means changing pharmacy has never been easier. All you need to do is either ask your doctor to email it directly to us or let us know and we can arrange for your prescription to be transferred to us. You can pull up right to the front door with free parking available for customers.

The two sisters will be working alongside pharmacist Seetara Puri who has worked as a pharmacist in the town for over 10 years and technican Martina O’Kane who will be on hand to meet all of their patients' needs.

Every customer will be welcome through the doors and the girls look forward to meeting you!

Reilly’s Total Health Pharmacy, 1 College Park, Ballinalee Road, Longford.

Get in touch via Phone (043) 33 36241, Fax (043) 33 36244, Email: reillys.longford@totalhealth.ie, Facebook or log on to their website.

*Sponsored Content