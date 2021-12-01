Specsavers Clonmel and Thurles, your local hearing experts

Specsavers Clonmel and Thurles, long established as experts in eyecare and now provide the very best on-site hearing support to local and surrounding communities.

The audiology team proudly and passionately serve the local community and are always looking to grow and improve their business, ensuring they provide the best possible service, support, and advice to their local and loyal customers.

Specsavers Clonmel and Thurles stores boast dedicated hearing rooms, complete with a soundproof room to ensure the most accurate results when conducting hearing tests. The expertise of its staff, coupled with the technology available to them, makes Specsavers Clonmel and Thurles the perfect choice for hearing services.

Specsavers Clonmel audiology team, Gareth Whelan, Clodagh Phelan and Sandra Vunderyte

Throughout the pandemic, Specsavers audiology customers really relied on the Specsavers Clonmel and Thurles audiology team to help them with all their hearing needs ensuring they stayed connected during those difficult times.

PRSI Benefits – free hearing aids at Specsavers

Now, Specsavers Clonmel and Thurles are supporting their community further by providing those who have not been eligible for hearing aids previously the opportunity to get access to hearing aids under the new PRSI scheme by the Department of Social Protection. Specsavers Thurles audiologists are encouraging people to make an appointment for a free hearing test and claim free hearing aids under these exciting new PRSI changes.

Those eligible for the benefit can avail of a pair of hearing aids up to the value of €1,000 or put their PRSI contribution towards the cost of a more expensive pair of hearing aids at Specsavers. Even with a Medical Card, many will also have PRSI entitlements which would make them eligible for a free pair of hearing aids. With hearing aids available from just €600 at Specsavers, this is the very first-time people can claim free hearing aids under the scheme.

Specsavers audiologist, says: ‘With one in six Irish adults affected by hearing loss, we are on a mission to support the people of Thurles with their hearing and provide information and solutions to them. By talking about hearing today, we hope to turn up the volume on hearing health and inspire people to be more proactive.’

Wax Removal

Along with hearing tests, the Specsavers audiology team at Clonmel andThurles also provide an ear wax removal service every Thursday. This can be beneficial to those who suffer with a sensation of fullness in the ear, itchiness in the ear, difficulty hearing, a ringing sound or earache.

Specsavers Thurles HCA and trainee audiologist Brian Maher

Specsavers Clonmel and Thurles expert audiology team will be able to determine whether you have an earwax blockage by looking in your ears with an instrument called an otoscope, which magnifies and lights up the inner ear. The wax removal can be done by microsuction or ear syringing.

Microsuction earwax removal uses a vacuum to gently remove any excess wax from your ears while ear syringing is a technique of removing earwax that involves pushing water through the ear canal to flush out the wax. If left untreated, a build-up of ear wax can lead to infection. This is why it’s so important that you get your impacted earwax removed promptly and safely.

For more information about the audiology services provided by Specsavers Thurles, speak to the expert team on 0504 37990 or visit www.specsavers.ie/storesthurles or Specsavers Clonmel on 052 6124777 or visit www.specsavers.ie/stores/clonmel

* Sponsored content