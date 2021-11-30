We are hiring
Who are ND Audit & Advisory?
ND Audit & Advisory is a boutique professional services firm, established in 2021 by Noel Delaney, with offices in Portlaoise and Dublin.
We have a continually growing team, currently at 8 staff, who service a broad range of clients across various industries.
Our main service offerings include:
Audit & Assurance - Company Secretarial - Taxation Services - Business Advisory - Outsourced & Accounting Solutions - Corporate Finance and International Services.
We have a young, dynamic and innovative team who service a varied client base from sole traders and family run businesses to charities and not-for-profit organisations as well as corporate entities.
Why ND Audit & Advisory?
At ND Audit & Advisory we place a huge emphasis on investing in our team and view all employees as a key component in the delivery of high-quality service to our clients. Our broad client base offers our employees the opportunity to develop their career in a broad range of sectors and within a highly experienced and knowledgeable group of professionals.
ND Audit & Advisory service a broad range of domestic and international clients of all sizes and we are winning new work regularly. We have ambitious plans to significantly grow our business and expand our service offerings in Ireland over the next five years and are looking for candidates who share our vision to progress their careers with our firm.
What are we looking for?
SENIOR ADMINISTRATOR
We have an excellent opportunity for a senior administrator to work within our accountancy practice. You will be self-motivated
and capable of working on your own initiative. You will have direct access to senior management and the ability to provide a valued opinion within the team. The position attracts a competitive remuneration package and ongoing career development.
AUDIT SEMI SENIOR
We are looking for a highly motivated individual to join our expanding Audit and Business Advisory team. You will be self-motivated, capable of working on your own initiative and have the ability to plan, control and complete
audit engagements for a diverse portfolio of clients.
You will have direct access to senior management and the ability to provide a valued opinion within the team. Excellent opportunities exist for ambitious and driven candidates to progress within the firm. The position attracts a competitive remuneration package and ongoing career development.
Main responsibilities:
Financial Analysis of Business, assisting companies with restructuring Skills and attributes:
Main responsibilities:
AUDIT SENIOR
We are looking for a highly motivated individual to join our expanding Audit and Business Advisory team.
You will be self-motivated, capable of working on your own initiative and have the ability to plan, control and complete audit
engagements for a diverse portfolio of clients. You will have direct access to management and the ability to provide a valued opinion within the team. Excellent opportunities exist for ambitious and driven candidates to progress within the firm. The
position attracts a competitive remuneration package and ongoing career development.
Main responsibilities:
Financial Analysis of Business, assisting companies with restructuring Skills and attributes:
For general enquiries please contact Noel Delaney or Shane Keane on the number below or apply by sending your CV to info@ndco.ie
Skills and attributes:
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS IRELAND
+353 57 866 6075 info@ndco.ie ndauditandadvisory.ie Woods, Delaney and Partners Limited T/A ND Audit & Advisory
ABACUS WORLDWIDE
Registered Office: 42 Grattan Street, Portlaoise, Co. Laois, R32 HR62. Company
Registration Number: 689682. Director: Noel Delaney BAAF, MBS, FCA.
*Sponsored Content
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.