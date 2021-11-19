Overcome anxiety and bring calm to your life with the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre

Whether triggered by deadlines at work, school exams, difficulties in your family life, the COVID-19 pandemic, or any of life's other many stresses, anxiety is a vicious cycle that can be utterly debilitating and feel impossible to break. It can quickly consume your life, stopping you from enjoying everyday joys and keeping you awake at night, and in extreme cases, lead to panic attacks, where the sufferer feels as if they can't breathe.

Plus, figures from the Central Statistics Office have shown that 6 in 10 people feel their mental health and well-being have taken a significant knock since the first lockdown last March. These numbers have led to soaring waiting lists as people try to access the help they need, completely overwhelming Ireland's mental health system. But, there is a solution.

The Hypnosis and Therapy Centre is one of Ireland's most successful hypnotherapy clinics. Established in 2004 by the highly qualified Fiachra and Caitríona Morrison, these Dublin-based hypnotherapists have years of experience helping people control their worries and change their lives for the better. Their “Hypnosis for Anxiety” programme delivers fast and effective results, with most of their clients saying they felt an instant improvement after their first session.

Enjoy a Life Free from Fear and Limitations

Our mental and emotional well-being depends on having a sense of balance in our lives. Without it, we're more likely to experience stress, anxiety, phobias, depression and self-esteem issues. We end up in a spiral of despair, losing control of ourselves and feeling like we're no longer living the way we wish.

With their multi-therapy method, a combination of hypnosis, psychotherapy, neuro-linguistic programming, and other similar practices, the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre has developed a solution-focused approach that quickly encourages change. Also, as most behaviours are generated deep within the mind, to change our relationship with them, hypnosis works by communicating with the subconscious to get at the core issue, ensuring the results are permanent rather than a temporary fix.

At the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre, they genuinely care about their patients' health and understand the decision to entrust someone with your physical and emotional well-being isn't one taken lightly. But, with their commitment to ensuring you get the results you're looking for, you can rest assured you're in safe and capable hands. They'll even teach you techniques to eliminate chronic stress in your day-to-day life and explain how to manage panic attacks as they happen.

Experience the Power of Hypnosis from the Comfort of Your Home

Although the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre started with local face-to-face consultations, they've been offering comprehensive online hypnotherapy programmes to clients worldwide for many years now. Sessions are held in their secure online therapy room using Zoom or WhatsApp or phone calls if a client prefers not to video chat. Using these digital tools, their therapists can help people across the globe, from the UK to Australia and all over Ireland, including Co. Longford; all you need is a pair of earphones and a chair to relax in.

Feedback has shown their online "Hypnosis for Anxiety" sessions are 100% as effective as similar hypnotherapy performed in person. Plus, positive results tend to be achieved even faster due to patients feeling more inclined to open up in the comfort of their own homes where they have greater control.

The Results Are Life-Changing!

With a 4.8 rating on Google, the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre's hypnotherapists are experts in helping people unlock their full potential. Not only do they work to remove anxieties, but they also boost their patients' self-esteem, realign their personal goals and bring a sense of clarity and calm to all aspects of their life.

Regardless of how long you have been experiencing anxiety and panic attacks, hypnosis can have immediate results. There's no need to suffer alone — get in touch with Fiachra and Caitríona, and they'll show you how to stop your worries. They even offer a complimentary 22-minute breakthrough session to identify and resolve any obstacles preventing you from overcoming your anxieties and provide ongoing support and follow-up calls to ensure you're satisfied with the results — what have you got to lose?!

