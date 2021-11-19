Lose weight with Hypnosis and Therapy

Lose weight and make positive changes with the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre

Getting enough exercise and eating healthily can be challenging at the best of times, let alone during periods of high anxiety and worry. Emotional eating is a common coping strategy where people use food, either subconsciously or consciously, to fill an emotional need rather than an empty stomach. They try to cover up negative feelings and make themselves feel better.

Although several emotions can trigger this response, such as boredom, sadness, and loneliness, the biggest culprit tends to be stress — something incredibly hard to avoid in our chaotic whirlwind of a world.

When we experience a stressful situation, our bodies release a hormone called cortisol that causes an increase in appetite and an urge for salty, sweet, or fried foods instead of wholesome fruit and vegetables to give us a burst of energy. And with statistics revealing that Ireland has the second-highest rate of obesity in the EU, it's time to tackle weight loss and binge-eating head-on.

The Hypnosis and Therapy Centre is one of Ireland's most successful hypnosis clinics, awarded “best in Ireland” online. Their Hypnotherapy for Weight Loss programme delivers fast and effective results, with almost all of their clients saying they felt an instant improvement after their first session.

Established in 2004 by the highly qualified Fiachra and Caitríona Morrison, these Dublin-based hypnotherapists have years of experience helping people keep their pounds off without resorting to fad diets and quick fixes.

Enjoy the benefits of living a healthy and energised lifestyle

Although obesity is linked to numerous health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, strokes and some types of cancer, the emotional drive to over-indulge can often be stronger than our cognitive reasoning. These destructive behaviours become ingrained in our personalities.

We repeat the same bad habits whenever things don't go our way, resulting in a downward spiral of guilt, regret, self-loathing and low self-esteem. However, with the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre's multi-therapy approach, a combination of hypnosis,

psychotherapy and neuro-linguistic programming, they're confident that after completing the "Hypnotherapy for Weight Loss" programme, you'll have a completely different outlook on eating!

By communicating directly with your subconscious, Fiachra and Caitríona get straight to the core issue, neutralising the cravings you typically get for food to ensure the results are permanent rather than a temporary fix.

Plus, these therapists genuinely care about their patients' health and understand the decision to entrust someone with your physical and emotional well-being isn't one taken lightly. But, with their commitment to ensuring you get the results you're looking for, you can rest assured you're in safe and capable hands.

Fast and effective hypnosis from the comfort of your home

Although the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre started with local face-to-face consultations, they've been offering comprehensive online hypnotherapy programmes to clients worldwide for many years now.

Sessions are held in their secure online therapy room using Zoom or WhatsApp or phone calls if a client prefers not to video chat. Using these digital tools, their therapists can help people across the globe, from the UK to Australia and all over Ireland, including Co. Leitrim — all you need is a pair of earphones and a chair to relax in.

Feedback has shown their online "Hypnotherapy Weight Loss" sessions are 100% as effective as similar hypnotherapy performed in person. Plus, positive results tend to be achieved even faster as patients feel more inclined to open up in the comfort of their own homes, where they have greater control.

The results will wow you!

With a 4.8 rating on Google, the Hypnosis and Therapy Centre's hypnotherapists are experts in helping people unlock their full potential. Not only do they work to remove any negative associations you might have with food, but they also boost their patients' self-esteem, realign their personal goals and bring a sense of clarity and calm to all aspects of their life.

Regardless of how long you have been trying to lose weight and regain control of your body, hypnosis can have immediate results. There's no need to suffer alone — get in touch with Fiachra and Caitríona, and they'll show how to enjoy eating healthily and free from guilt.

They even offer a complimentary 22-minute breakthrough session to identify and resolve any obstacles preventing you from dropping the pounds and provide ongoing support and follow-up calls to ensure you're satisfied with the results - what have you got to lose?