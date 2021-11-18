Take action on climate change with Spreadwell, the External Insulation Experts

Spreadwell Construction is one of Ireland’s leading contractors specialising in the area of Sustainable Development and Energy Efficiency and is one of the largest installers of SEAI grant-aided insulation works.

Spreadwell have an enviable record in the construction sector working with Ireland's leading main contractors. Spreadwell is an Irish company who are proud to support local businesses. They are committed to sourcing our materials from Irish suppliers and helping to keep jobs in Ireland.

External insulation can be used on almost all types of wall construction.

Insulating your homes with External Insulation helps you meet current Building Regulation insulation levels. External Insulation is ideally suited to both ‘Retro-Fit’ of older homes and to new-build construction.

How would external insulation benefit you?

* You can save up to 40% on your heating bills

* Environmentally friendly

* External Insulation can add value to your home

* Your home is weatherproof & low maintenance

* Gives your home additional soundproofing

* No loss of room space

* No internal redecoration

* Improves air-tightness of the construction, which reduces draughts and heat loss

Spreadwell The External Insulation Experts can supply insulation in a wide variety of finishes and colours, which can provide massive benefits to your home.

For more details on how you can take action on climate change and save up to 40% on your heating bills please contact Paul Kennedy on 087 2677915 or 062 47193 or email Paul@spreadwell.ie

