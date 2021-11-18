HSE Mid West Community Healthcare recruiting swabbers for immediate start.
HSE Mid West Community Healthcare are recruiting community swabbers for COVID-19 testing teams across Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary
Full training provided to carry out the job.
Applications close Nov 26th.
Apply here for these immediate vacancies: https://bit.ly/3ngY4oF
*Sponsored Content
