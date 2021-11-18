Trainer to the stars based at Educogym Naas

The bad boy of pop music, Robbie Williams and the dynamo of the golf course, Darren Clarke famously turned to an Irish health and fitness guru to help shed the pounds and get into tip top shape. That fitness guru was Kildare resident and owner of Educogym Naas, Jamie Myerscough.

Jamie had already achieved great success in assisting Ryder Cup Captain Darren Clarke shed a whopping 4.5 stone. Darren Clarke’s shrinking waistline was spotted by Robbie Williams who contacted Jamie and asked him could he design a fitness and nutrition programme that would help him get him in shape.

"We had just finished training Darren Clarke and everyone was commenting on how well he looked, he was feeling better, stronger and was even hitting the ball further. Everyone wanted to know the secret of Darren’s success and he told them it was as result of the training he had done with us”, said Jamie. “There were before and after pictures of Darren in all of the media and Darren was kind enough to share his training experience with us with the press. After that, it just exploded, I was getting calls from all over the world from people asking if I could train them and help them lose weight and build muscle."

Next came the phone call that Jamie was really surprised about: "I was sitting at home with my wife Jen and we were just watching TV when my mobile rang and this guy said, "Hi, it’s Robbie Williams here, I saw what you did with Darren Clarke, would you be interested in training me?" I thought it was a wind up at first but a few weeks later we met up with him in London and started his programme and then we went over to him in LA to continue the training."

The former 'Take That' member and global pop star wanted to shed the pounds and build muscle and strength ahead of his gruelling 'Let Me Entertain You' world tour. The tour included 27 shows in Europe and 3 in Asia alongside a punishing schedule of live performances and promotional work.

"Robbie was aiming to get more muscular and really to focus on his health. He has young children and he wanted to really make sure he was fit and healthy and wanted to make a conscious effort to look at his diet, overall nutrition and body shape." The results were great for Williams: "In the first 6 weeks, his body fat dropped 4%, he lost 8 lbs of fat and gained 7 lbs of muscle and he also lost 2 inches from his waist", said Jamie. "As he was already quite slim, he was keen to build on his muscle and strength and that makes a dramatic difference."

The Educogym training model teaches people to create a mental blueprint in their mind of what they want to achieve. Jamie explained, "To motivate anybody to make a change in their life, you must install a vision of the end outcome and that has to be appealing to the person. Robbie could imagine himself on stage and wanted to be able to perform to his full ability, to have more energy and to be able to cope with his tough schedule of live performances. We got both Robbie and Darren to really focus on their end result, to have the vision to see what they could do with real determination and that’s what makes the vital difference if you want to achieve results."

The pandemic was tough on everyone and even fitness experts like Jamie Myerscough had challenges when it came to health and fitness. "Feeling and looking fit and healthy does take a conscious effort but it’s worth it. Like everyone, I also found it tough to keep up my fitness routine during the pandemic and the various lockdowns and I developed some bad habits. I had to tap back into my own mental blueprint for success and get back into the gym. I was getting a ‘Dad Bod’ and thought, hang on, “I’ve got to do something about this” so I took a leaf out of our own book and got back into training myself! When you are focused in the gym that focus helps you through your everyday life. It’s just amazing the power and energy you feel both physically and mentally when you train."

The Educogym system is based on a study carried out under university research conditions. In the study, the participants on average lost an unbelievable 2 inches from their waist, with 3lbs of muscle regained and 7½ lbs of fat loss, all in just 12 days following the simple nutrition and exercise plan. The system teaches people how to focus, train and nourish their bodies through one training programme and they lose weight, not muscle. The training is done on 'The Time Machine' which features a variety of various weights and resistance exercises designed to specifically target different parts of the body. Just 20 minutes of supervised training, three times a week will get your tummy tighter, legs leaner and bum lifted. Clients are carefullymonitored and encouraged and if they feel like giving up they get that all important motivation to keep going and reach their own personal goals. The advantage of the Educogym model is that the client gets all the benefits of a personal trainer at a fraction of the cost. The programmes also include nutrition advice, regular check ups and motivation to keep on going until you reach your goal.

James Myerscough before and after 10 weeks training with Educogym.

Jacqui Murphy before and after 6 weeks of training with Educogym.

