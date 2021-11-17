Grant Thornton Limerick creates new departments on Business Consulting and People and Change

Professional services firm Grant Thornton Ireland recently announced plans to hire 1,000 new recruits across its seven offices over the coming three years. Its Limerick office, located on Henry Street, has now expanded its operations to include a Business Consulting department and a People and Change department.

The new teams, have been set up in order to expand the services already based in other Grant Thornton locations, and best serve the growing needs of the clients in the region.

The newly expanded Business Consulting team led by Aisling O’Keeffe supports businesses with issues including Operational Excellence, Project and Program Management, Finance Transformation, Supply Chain Management, Strategic Planning and Economic Advisory. This local team look forward to drawing on the firm’s global set of expertise to work with businesses in the area to solve organisational problems and enable them to achieve their growth plans.

The People and Change department led by Suzanne Tanguy focuses on four core services: organisation design, change management, HR strategy and Learning and Development. They work with clients through developing people and organisations to deliver results, partnering with the Leaders and Teams to transition organisations to become more effective, develop their culture and values, improve communication and build their talent pipeline.

Both the Business Consulting and the People and Change teams work with clients across the public sector and all industries within the private sector.

Photo: Grant Thornton’s Business Consulting Team in Limerick: L to R - Sam McNally, Aisling O’Keeffe, Laura Griffin, Damian Gleeson (Partner in Charge, Grant Thornton Limerick), Elaine Daly (Partner, Business Consulting), Sarah O’Neill and Jason Peevers.

*Sponsored Content