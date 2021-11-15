Search

15/11/2021

St Gabriel's Foundation - Seeking a Fundraising & Marketing Manager

St. Gabriel’s Foundation is a well-respected charity and voluntary organisation based in Limerick.

St. Gabriel’s provide services and therapeutic interventions to children and adults with disabilities through their Children’s Disability Network Teams, Hydrotherapy Pool, Orthotics Department and Respite House.

St Gabriel’s receives funding through statutory agencies, social enterprises, philanthropy, grants and fundraising activities.

Please visit https://www.stgabriels.ie for comprehensive information on our organisation and its range of services.

The Fundraising and Marketing Manager will report directly to the CEO and will operate as part of the overall management team.

Our desire is to recruit a dynamic, resilient, and innovative fundraising and marketing professional. This is a unique opportunity for someone who has a positive attitude, enjoys a challenge, is creative, and has excellent interpersonal skills to join our progressive organisation.

Applicants must have a degree in marketing/business or a related field, or equivalent “on the job” experience and a minimum 3 years’ experience in campaigns, fundraising or marketing. St. Gabriel’s recognises experience based on the quality of the experience obtained, rather than in time passed and welcomes applicants at all stages of their career. All applicants must be eligible to work in Ireland.

We offer a competitive salary commensurate with experience, opportunities for continuous development and a flexible supportive workplace. The full job description and person specification is available by request from our recruitment partner Conor Harty at Harty Virtual HR by email at conor@hartyvirtualhr.ie. Informal enquiries, in full confidence, should be directed to Conor Harty at 086-2406651.

Application for this position is solely by application form, to be requested from Conor Harty, and to be submitted to conor@hartyvirtualhr.ie no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday November 25, 2021.

Please note that CVs will not be accepted without a completed application form. Shortlisting may apply.

Interviews will be held the week beginning December 6, 2021.

Canvassing will disqualify. The sole point of contact for this appointment is Harty Virtual HR.

St. Gabriel’s is an equal opportunities employer.

For full job spec and requirements please see https://www.hartyvirtualhr.ie/post/fundraising-marketing-manager-st-gabriel-s-foundation

