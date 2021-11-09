Search

09/11/2021

We provide trusted sources of local news.

BIGbin’s BIG Benefits!

BIGbin’s BIG Benefits!

BIGbin’s BIG Benefits!

Reporter:

Reporter

In the last two years, BIGbin has grown to 34 locations all over the country.

With 5 locations in Limerick City and further locations at Centra Patrickswell and Centra Newport, the service is very accessible.

For those who have yet to discover the wonder of the BIGbin, it is a pay as you go waste disposal service that allows members of the public to dispose of two standard black bags of rubbish for €8 and two bags of recycling for €5, at a time that best suits them.

There are no contracts and it’s especially ideal for people who don’t have a service in their area or don't generate enough weekly waste to justify a regular bin-collection.

It’s also proven really handy for holiday home owners and campers, those who might have missed their bin man or basically anyone who finds themselves with extra waste, week on week.

The BIGbin has also proven to be a very effective tool in the fight against illegal dumping, as people have a cost effective and convenient alternative to dumping their rubbish illegally or using unlicensed waste collectors.

Because of its high-tech waste management system, the BIGbin is an extremely sustainable waste disposal system, which you’re going to be seeing a lot more of in the future!

Tickets for the BIGbin can be purchased at the bin site, or via an online account at www.bigbin.ie you can find out more about the service and view all locations via the website also.

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media