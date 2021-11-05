Four doer-upper homes oozing with potential brought to you by MyHome.ie

Buying a house in turnkey condition may be the dream for some people, but others will relish the challenge of putting their own stamp on a home and picking up a bargain with tons of potential.
These four houses are blank canvasses for you to create your dream home without breaking the bank.
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO BROWSE THROUGH THE PROPERTY GALLERY
CLICK ON NEXT> BELOW TO BROWSE THROUGH THE PROPERTY GALLERY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.