03/11/2021

The Skin Herbalist - One of the most in-demand herbalists in the country is coming to Limerick

Galway man Patrick Murphy originally became interested in herbal medicine as his mother’s uncle was a natural healer and used natural herbs for healing.

Now many years later, his clinics book out in a matter of hours and his online courses have been translated into several different languages such is the scale of audiences calling for his expertise.

Patrick holds herbal holistic clinics in venues around the country and helps people who suffer from a variety of ailments, including fevers, stomach problems, aches and pains and skin problems.

Patrick also holds one to one consultations where he will explore food therapy with herbal therapy.

People present with common ailments and he attempts to help them identify the root cause by looking at their food and ensuring they’re eating the correct foods, the correct portions, that they’re getting their minerals and vitamins from the food and that the foods they’re eating are not damaging them. The other part would be herbal therapy. Patrick carries out a test with a Supertronic machine that’s based on the meridians and acupuncture points that will give feedback as to the energy in these organs. Patrick explained that people also come to him suffering with stress, skin ailments, teenage acne, psoriasis, eczema, scalp problems, arthritis, joint problems and he has found that herbs can help in a big way.

Patrick studied Herbal Medicine at the BSy College and qualified in 1995, and since then he has obtained several other qualifications in herbal medicine and a PhD in holistic medicine. Patrick has worked in herbal medicine clinics all over Ireland and further afield in Bulgaria, America and Australia.

Lucky for the people of Limerick, Patrick is holding a clinic in The Radisson Hotel, Ennis Road, Limerick on Saturday, November 13 2021 from 8am to 7pm and places are expected to book up quickly.

To book a place, please  call 093 27033 or 085 8810692 or contact info@skinherbalist.com

Find out more about Patrick and all his services offered on skinherbalist.com - also check out the Herbal Study Academy.

