Aldi’s highly anticipated Newbridge store opens Thursday, November 18. We caught up with Store Manager Dermot Magan to talk about his role with Aldi and to find out what we can expect from the new store.

Can you tell me about your career with Aldi?

I’ve been working with Aldi for 10 years now, starting my career as a Store Assistant. They are a great company to work for. Aldi is Ireland’s highest paying supermarket, with store assistants starting on €12.30 an hour, rising to €14.30 an hour.

I’ve worked in many of Aldi’s Kildare stores, including Celbridge, Clane and now Newbridge. I also have experience in stores across the border in Dublin.

I’m hugely proud to be opening and managing Aldi’s Newbridge store, our ninth in Kildare. We have a great team here and I know how much value the store will bring to the local community.

What can shoppers expect at the new store?

Shoppers can look forward to a fantastic shopping experience in an environmentally friendly store featuring Aldi’s award-winning “Project Fresh” design. The 1,140sqm store will also provide 72 free car parking spaces, 10 bicycle rack stands and four electric vehicle charging points for customers.

We will offer shoppers fresh, quality products at unbeatable prices that our competitors can’t match. We understand price is hugely important for shoppers and Aldi is always seeking to offer more value and savings.

Shoppers can rest assured that our staff are here to help. Irish shoppers recently voted Aldi as the supermarket with the ‘best’ customer experience in Ireland.*

How does Aldi support ‘local’?

All Aldi stores go beyond serving shoppers, with staff getting deeply involved in their local communities. Aldi Newbridge will be supporting Kildare charities through our Community Grants fund and through our FoodCloud partnership, donating surplus food daily to local charities.

Aldi also supports local food and drink producers. In 2020 we spent €30 million with our 14 Kildare suppliers.

Newbridge will be our 149th store in Ireland and we open Thursday, November 18 on Moorefield Road. Our opening hours are:

Monday to Friday: 9am – 10pm

Saturday and Sunday: 9am – 9pm

