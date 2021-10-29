Five properties with stunning home office space brought to you by MyHome.ie

Search

29/10/2021

Five properties with stunning home office space

These homes are perfect for those adapting to the 'new normal'

With many of us adjusting to the “new normal” of working from home, these five well sized properties are ideal for workers who are looking for a quiet space in the home. 

39 Inis Mor, Fr Russell Road, Limerick

This gorgeous property, located in a quiet residential cul de sac and on a corner site, is a perfect family home. Originally built as a five bed, it now incorporates ample space for a home office.

Description: Four bedroom, three bath semi-detached house 
Price: €395,000 
Seller:  Sherry FitzGerald Limerick
Contact: 061 418 000

Willow House, Barnakyle, Patrickswell, Co Limerick

Positioned towards the end of a quiet residential cul de sac, this property offers all the peace and quiet of a rural location yet is just a stone’s throw away from all major amenities. A large office space with plenty of natural light would brighten your days while you work from home.

Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached house 
Price: €445,000 
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Limerick
Contact: 061 418 000

6 Cragaun, Fr Russell Road, Raheen, Limerick

This exceptionally well-maintained detached family home is situated in a mature and popular residential area off the Fr. Russell Road with all services and amenities close by. The large office will give you peace and quiet in what could be a busy family home.

Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached house 
Price: €450,000 
Seller: de Courcy Estate Agents

Contact: 061 415 188

76 Silverbrook, Corbally, Limerick

This is a spacious, bright, modern property which is in excellent condition throughout. Large garden spaces surround the house, while the office space is large with excellent natural lighting.

Description: Four bedroom, two bath Semi-Detached house 
Price: €245,000 
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: 061 413 511

Graigue, Adare, Limerick

Ideally situated in this sought-after residential area, this four-bed property is close to all of the excellent amenities that Adare has to offer. There is a separate detached office to the rear of the house which would be perfect for the home worker.

Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached house 
Price: €550,000 
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: 061 413 511

Local News

