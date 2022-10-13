UEFA launch investigation into 'Up the 'Ra' chants in Ireland's dressing room after playoff win

UEFA have announced that they will investigate the pro-IRA chants sung in Ireland's dressing room following the Girls in Green's 1-0 playoff victory over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night which saw them qualify for next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The FAI released a statement on Wednesday morning apologising for the "offensive songs" after a video of the Irish players chanting "Ooh, ah, up the Ra" during Wolf Tones' Celtic Symphony went viral on social media.

Here is footage of the Republic of Ireland players singing 'Ooh ah up the 'Ra' in their dressingroom. The manager, players and FAI have subsequently apologised #rtesoccer https://t.co/k3XLuHblmU pic.twitter.com/KhC9YTbn3J — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 12, 2022

Manager Vera Pauw said: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

"We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

UEFA have since stated that they will "investigate potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women's team". The Irish football's governing body responded by saying "The FAI again apologises for any offence caused and we will continue to review this situation accordingly to ensure that our international players and staff, across all of our teams, are aware of their responsibilities."

UEFA added, "information on this matter will be made available in due course."