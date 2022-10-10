Republic of Ireland handed difficult Euro 2024 qualifying group

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn alongside Netherlands, France, Greece and Gilbraltar in their Euro 2024 qualifying group.
It will be a tough fixture list for Stephen Kenny's side with the top two in the group qualifying automatically for the major tournament in Germany in 2024.
The games will begin next March with countries playing each other home and away.
The confirmed fixture list for Group B is below:
27/03 - Republic of Ireland v France
16/06 - Greece v Republic of Ireland
19/06 - Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar
07/09 - France v Republic of Ireland
10/09 - Republic of Ireland v Netherlands
13/10 - Republic of Ireland v Greece
16/10 - Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland
18/11 - Netherlands v Republic of Ireland
