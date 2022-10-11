Ireland striker Troy Parrott sidelined for 'foreseeable future' due to goal celebration injury

Republic of Ireland attacker Troy Parrott will miss the next international break after suffering an injury during a goal celebration last weekend.
The Preston North End player, who is on loan at the Championship club from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hostpur, scored the match-winner for his side against Norwich City in the 80th minute before he was forced off straight after he found the net.
-— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) October 9, 2022
A bittersweet moment for @troyparrott9 as he opened his Championship account for PNE. #pnefc
The goal was Parrott's first of the season but the 20-year-old now looks set to be out of action for "the foreseeable future" after Preston boss Ryan Lowe confirmed that he underwent scans.
The Dubliner started in both of Ireland's recent UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland and Armenia.
