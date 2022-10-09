Search

09 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Taoiseach meets people injured in Creeslough service station blast

Taoiseach meets people injured in Creeslough service station blast

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Oct 2022 4:43 PM

Micheal Martin has met those who were injured in a devastating explosion at a service station in Co Donegal.

During his visit to Letterkenny University Hospital on Sunday morning, which lasted over an hour and a half, the Taoiseach met with the medical team who were on duty on the day of the blast in Creeslough.

Some of the hospital staff are understood to have known some of the victims of the blast.

The Taoiseach also met members of the hospital’s mortuary team in the aftermath of the harrowing incident that claimed the lives of 10 people, including a five-year-old girl.

The remains of the deceased are at the hospital in Letterkenny, where post-mortem examinations will continue over the coming days.

Mr Martin also met with chief fire officer Joseph McTaggart and other members of Letterkenny fire station, who were among the first responders to the site on Friday afternoon.

Garda said that first responders arrived to a “confused” scene in the aftermath of the explosion at the village’s main shop.

“It was a very confused scene and there was a lot of debris, there were traumatised people already at the scene,” Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said.

“Our colleagues will be provided with counselling services to deal with tragic circumstances.”

Tributes have been paid to the emergency services who responded to the scene, as well as the cross-community response to the blast, which Gardai are currently treating as a “tragic accident”.

Accompanying Mr Martin were Agriculture Minister and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media