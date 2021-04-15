Contact
When Easter is over and all those lovely chocolate eggs have been enjoyed, it is time to think about disposing of the packaging.
Blackrock Tidy Towns have organised a special recycling depot for the packaging at the Community Centre car park on Sandy Lane from Tuesday 6th to Friday 9th of April.
Three separate bins are provided for cardboard, plastic and foil from your Easter Eggs and it is an ideal way to dispose of the mountains of packaging in an environmentally friendly way. This is a waste minimisation initiative by Blackrock Tidy Towns.
All children are encouraged at school to care for the environment and this is an opportunity for parents to continue with this message.
