Greek style lamb

800g medium-size potatoes, scrubbed and thinly sliced

4 large tomatoes, thinly sliced

1 aubergine, thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, chopped

3 tablespoons of oregano leaves

100g pitted Kalamata olives, halved

Olive oil

120g of feta cheese, crumbled

4 lamb steaks

* Heat your oven to 200ºc. Layer half the potato, tomato and aubergine in a baking dish, scattering with garlic, oregano, olives, a drizzle of olive oil and seasoning as you go.

* Scatter over the feta cheese and repeat the layers until all the ingredients are used up. Finish with potatoes and a little oil.

* Bake for 45- 50 minutes or until the vegetables are tender (cover with foil if they're getting too brown). Rub the lamb steaks with a little oil, season and place on top of the potato. Bake for 15-20 minutes more until the lamb is cooked. Allow to rest and cool before scattering with oregano and serving with crusty bread.

GREMOLATA

Whip this up at the last minute to transform a piece of grilled fish, chicken or meat, stir into buttered new potatoes or any thing else that takes your fancy! Simply mix two teaspoons of lemon zest, one clove of very finely chopped garlic and four tablespoons of flat-leaf parsley.

Enjoy!

