Welcome to All About Food. The distraction of baking and cooking continues to play a key role in how my family and I keep ourselves occupied during these surreal times. As is often the case, it is the simplest pleasures in life that we return to during challenging times. If you don’t bake, start today; you won’t regret it.
My mother-in-law brings me lovely rhubarb from her garden every so often and I usually just pop it in the freezer! Do you have any recipes I could try?
How lucky are you! I adore rhubarb and go through endless kilos in jam making, crumbles, cakes and even roast it with pork. Rhubarb is an excellent source of fibre, vitamin c and calcium and has cholesterol lowering properties. For you aspiring gardeners do note that rhubarb is very easy to grow needing little effort with a promise of delicious fruit (well technically a vegetable) for the months ahead.
Spice Rhubarb Cake
300g of self-raising flour
2 teaspoons of mixed spice
1 teaspoon of ground ginger
140g of butter, softened
100g of dark brown sugar
250g of golden syrup
1 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda
2 eggs, beaten
300g of rhubarb cut into short lengths
icing sugar for dusting
Heat the oven to 180ºc. Butter and line a deep cake tin, 20cm square is perfect. Sift the flour and spices into a bowl. In a separate bowl (using an electric mixer) beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy then beat in the syrup. Dissolve the bicarbonate of soda in 200ml of boiling water and gradually pour into the mixture. Lightly mix in the flour then add the eggs and mix briefly before adding the rhubarb. Pour the cake mix into the tin and bake for 50-60 mins, until the cake feels firm to the touch.
Cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then turn into a wire rack. Dust with icing sugar. This cake will keep for up to three days.
And finally
Poached Rhubarb
I keep a bowl of poached rhubarb in my fridge as I love it for breakfast with granola and natural yoghurt or with pancakes or French toast. Simply chop 350g of rhubarb and place in a saucepan with a ¼ pint of water and 100g of caster sugar, simmer gently until the rhubarb is tender. I also like to add a teaspoon of ground ginger or the zest of an orange and allow to cool. This will keep in the fridge for four days.
