Say farewell to traditional pancake flavours and try something different with Aldi’s flipping brilliant pancake recipes.

With fresh ingredients, explore all the delicious recipes below from Aldi and get yourself ready to flip out with your family.

Chilli & Chocolate Pancakes

Traditional pancakes filled with succulent fresh strawberries and drizzled with a chilli chocolate topping.

Serves: 2 people

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

l For Pancake Mix

l 110g The Pantry Self-Raising Flour

l 275ml Clonbawn Fresh Milk

l 1 Healy’s Farm Fresh Egg

l 30g Kilkeely Butter, melted

l 30g The Pantry Caster Sugar

For Chilli Chocolate Topping

l 100ml Strathroy Fresh Cream

l 1 Red Chilli, split lengthways

l 100g Moser Roth Milk Chocolate

l 1 pack Fresh Strawberries, quartered (can substitute for other seasonal fruit)

Method:

For Pancake Mix

Sieve the flour into the bowl.

Add the other ingredients and whisk until the lumps are gone.

Leave to stand for 1/2 hour.

Cook in an un-greased pan on a medium/high heat until they brown on each side.

Serve immediately. The batter will keep in the fridge for 2-3 days.

For Chilli Chocolate Topping

Fill a pot with water 3cm deep and bring to a simmer.

Put the bowl on top of the pot, making sure the bottom of the bowl doesn't touch the water directly.

Put the cream and chilli into the bowl and allow to warm through for 10-15 minutes.

Remove the bowl from the heat and leave to cool completely.

Remove the chilli from the cream and discard.

Replace the bowl of cream on the simmering pot and add the chocolate.

Leave for 5-10 minutes and mix until the chocolate has melted.

Remove from the heat and pour lashings of chocolate sauce over your pancakes and top with fresh strawberries.

Brunch Pancakes

Hearty and delicious, these pancakes are a wonderfully filling option for mornings.

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

For the pancakes

l 100g The Pantry Plain Flour

l 2 Healy’s Farm Fresh Eggs

l 300ml Clonbawn Fresh Milk

l Pinch Stonemill Salt

l 10g Scallions- finely chopped

l A little Solesta Sunflower Oil

For the filling

l 6 Healy’s Farm Fresh Eggs

l 40ml Strathroy Fresh Cream

l Stonemill Black Pepper and Stonemill Salt

l 25g Kilkeely Butter

l 200g Emporium Soft Cheese

l 8 slices Brannan’s Honey Roast Ham

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C

For the pancakes

Put the flour and salt in a mixing bowl.

Break the eggs and beat with the milk in a measuring jug.

Make a well in the flour and slowly add the egg mixture, beating as you do until you have a smooth batter, then add the chopped scallions and mix well.

Grease a 25cm frying pan with some oil and make 8 pancakes.

Allow to cool.

Divide the soft cheese between the pancakes, spread over the top, then place a slice of ham on each pancake.

For the filling

Scramble the eggs – crack the eggs in a mixing bowl and lightly beat together with the cream.

Season with some salt and black pepper.

In a medium saucepan add the butter and melt over a low heat.

Add the egg mixture and cook the eggs, always stirring with a wooden spoon until cooked and fluffy.

Divide this between the pancakes; place in the middle, gently roll up and put on to a baking tray. Pop in the oven for 6 minutes to warm the pancakes through, then serve.

Pancakes with Caramelised Apples

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 12 minutes

Ingredients:

l 75g The Pantry Plain Flour

l 1 Healy’s Farm Fresh Egg

l 200ml Clonbawn Light Milk

l 2 tsp Solesta Vegetable Oil

l 1 Apple, cored and thinly sliced

l 1 tsp The Pantry Caster Sugar

l 1 Lemon, finely grated zest plus juice

Method:

Put the flour into a large jug or mixing bowl. Add the egg and milk and beat with a wire whisk or a hand-held electric beater to make a smooth batter.

Heat a pancake pan or non-stick frying pan.

Add 2-3 drops of vegetable oil. Pour in a quarter of the batter, and tilt the pan so that it flows evenly over the surface. Cook over a medium heat for 1-2 minutes until set, then flip over to cook the other side.

Make 4 pancakes in total, adding 2-3 drops of oil to the pan for each one. Keep the pancakes in a warm place until all of them are cooked.

Heat the remaining oil in the frying pan and add the apple slices, cooking them over a medium-high heat for 3-4 minutes, and turning often.

Sprinkle the sugar over them and cook for another few moments until lightly browned.

Add the lemon zest and juice, stir to coat, then remove from the heat. Serve one pancake per person, topped with the caramelised apples.

Vegan Chocolate Pancakes with Blueberry Compote

These fluffy vegan chocolate pancakes make the most decadent sweet treat.

Serves: 10 people

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

l 130g The Pantry Plain Flour

l 25g The Pantry Cocoa Powder

l 2 tsp Baking Powder

l 250ml Actileaf Sweetened Almond Drink

l 35ml Coco Loco Coconut Oil, melted

l 35ml Specially Selected Canadian Grade A Maple Syrup

l 1 tsp The Pantry Vanilla Extract

l Pinch of Stonemill Salt

l 225g fresh Blueberries

l 1 tbsp The Pantry Light Soft Brown Sugar

l 40ml The Juice Company ‘Not From Concentrate’ Fresh Orange Juice (Smooth)

l Pinch Ground Stonemill Cinnamon

l Extra Coco Loco +Coconut Oil, for frying

Method:

Put the blueberries, orange juice, brown sugar and ground cinnamon into a small saucepan.

Gently bring to the boil and cook for a couple of minutes, then allow to cool.

Put the plain flour, cocoa powder and salt into a mixing bowl and whisk together.

Put the almond drink, coconut oil, vanilla essence and maple syrup in a bowl together and whisk.

Make a well in the flour mixture and pour in the almond drink mixture and, with a wooden spoon, draw in the flour and mix until you have a smooth batter, then allow to rest for a few minutes.

Heat some oil in a frying pan. Add 4 tablespoons of the batter in the pan, spoon into a circle and fry each side for a few minutes.

Transfer to an oven to keep the pancakes warm while you cook the rest.

Serve the pancakes stacked alongside the blueberry compote.