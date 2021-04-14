Contact
Greek style lamb
Hello and welcome to all about food. It’s time to add a little zing to dinner-time…
I have a tasty wee recipe for this week
800g medium-size potatoes, scrubbed and thinly sliced
4 large tomatoes, thinly sliced
1 aubergine, thinly sliced
4 garlic cloves, chopped
3 tablespoons of oregano leaves
100g pitted Kalamata olives, halved
Olive oil
120g of feta cheese, crumbled
4 lamb steaks
* Heat your oven to 200ºc. Layer half the potato, tomato and aubergine in a baking dish, scattering with garlic, oregano, olives, a drizzle of olive oil and seasoning as you go.
* Scatter over the feta cheese and repeat the layers until all the ingredients are used up. Finish with potatoes and a little oil.
* Bake for 45- 50 minutes or until the vegetables are tender (cover with foil if they're getting too brown). Rub the lamb steaks with a little oil, season and place on top of the potato. Bake for 15-20 minutes more until the lamb is cooked. Allow to rest and cool before scattering with oregano and serving with crusty bread.
GREMOLATA
Whip this up at the last minute to transform a piece of grilled fish, chicken or meat, stir into buttered new potatoes or any thing else that takes your fancy! Simply mix two teaspoons of lemon zest, one clove of very finely chopped garlic and four tablespoons of flat-leaf parsley.
Enjoy!
CONTACT GINGERGIRL
www.gingergirl.ie
email: helen@gingergirl.ie
Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutneys made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.
You can follow GingerGirl on Twitter or on Facebook
