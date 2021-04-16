These mouth-watering takeaway-worthy selection of recipes are ideal for whipping up a storm in the kitchen!

Chicken and Sweetcorn Noodle Soup

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

l 100g Brannan’s Roast Chicken Pieces

l 3 x Nature’s Pick Spring Onions

l 1 x 340g Sweet Harvest Sweetcorn

l 6g fresh Nature’s Pick Red Chilli

l 8g fresh Peeled Nature’s Pick Ginger

l 1 x 400ml Ready Set Cook! Coconut Milk Light

l 90g Asia Specialties Medium Egg Noodles

l 15ml Asia Specialties Soy Sauce

l 1 x heaped tsp Stonemill Curry Powder

l 1 x flat tsp Stonemill Turmeric

l 1 x Quixo Chicken Stock Pot

l 400ml Boiling Water

l Stonemill Black Pepper

Method:

Wash the spring onions, trim and thinly slice.

Open and drain the tin of sweetcorn.

Finely chop the chilli and the ginger.

Put all the above ingredients in a large saucepan along with the coconut milk.

Stir in the curry powder, turmeric and the stock pot.

Add the boiling water and the soy sauce.

Bring to the boil – then simmer for 15 mins.

Chop up the chicken into small chunks, add to the soup along with the noodles, season with some black pepper.

Simmer for another 15 mins – till the noodles are soft and then serve in a bowl.

Chinese Pork Lettuce Wraps

Serves: 6 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

l 1 tbsp Solesta Oil for frying

l 500g of Irish Lean Pork Mince

l 2 cloves Nature’s Pick Garlic

l 1 Nature’s Pick Red Chilli, finely chopped

l 2 tsp Stonemill Ginger Purée

l 1 tsp Stonemill Cinnamon

l 2 tbsp Asia Specialties Soy Sauce

l 2 tbsp Asia Specialties Sweet Chilli Sauce

l 1 Nature’s Pick Lime, juiced

l 1 Nature’s Pick Lime, cut into segments (optional)

l 1 Nature’s Pick Spring Onion, finely chopped

l 1 Nature’s Pick Gem Lettuce, leaves separated

Method:

Heat the oil in a medium frying pan.

Add the pork, garlic and chopped chilli and lightly fry until the pork is browned, stirring the pan regularly.

Add the ginger, cinnamon, soy sauce and sweet chilli.

Simmer for a further 5 minutes, stirring regularly.

Remove from the heat, pour over the lime juice and scatter over the spring onion.

Scoop the mixture into the lettuce leaves, wrap and serve.

To brighten up your wraps, garnish your serving with lime segments.

Chinese Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

l 2 x Butcher’s Selection Irish Sirloin Steaks 30 Day Matured

l ½ Egan’s Cabbage

l 1 large Nature’s Pick Red Onion

l 1 large Nature’s Pick Green Chilli

l 3 cloves Nature’s Pick Garlic

l 30g piece of peeled fresh Nature’s Pick Ginger

l 50ml Asia Specialities Soy Sauce

l 15ml Nature’s Pick Lime juice

l 30ml Solesta Rapeseed Oil

l Stonemill Sea Salt and Stonemill Black Pepper

Method:

Thinly slice the steak, discard any fat and season with some salt and black pepper.

Shred the cabbage.

Peel, halve and thinly slice the red onion.

Halve the chilli lengthways and thinly slice with the seeds.

Peel and finely chop the garlic and grate the fresh ginger.

In a large wok, heat the oil until hot, then add the steak and fry for a few minutes to seal.

Add the onion, cabbage, garlic and chilli, and stir fry for about 5 minutes.

Then add the ginger and cook for a further couple of minutes.

Add the soy sauce and the lime juice.

Cook stirring for 4 minutes – then serve.

Great with either rice or noodles.

