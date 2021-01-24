Person charged with offence not automatically entitled to give version of events to gardai before trial court rules

Contact
The Court of Appeal has ruled that a person charged with an offence is not automatically entitled to give their version of events in custody to gardai before going to trial.
The question arose out of the trial of a man at Longford Circuit Criminal Court who was charged with endangerment of pedestrians arising from driving offences committed in December 2016.
At his trial, the man's lawyers submitted that, by not interviewing their client, gardai "had complete disregard of the rules of law".
It was argued that the failure to question the man in custody was “a right that has been violated in not affording him the opportunity to give his version or account of the facts”.
The trial judge directed the accused man be acquitted, saying: "The accused has been deprived of the opportunity of having a memo of interview that can be given to the jury to get his version of events. In other words, he's being forced into giving evidence, if he's to put his defence forward." The judge said that all accused people have a right to fair procedure and a right not to give evidence.
The Director of Public Prosecutions subsequently queried the judge's decision to the Court of Appeal under the Criminal Procedure Act 1967.
In a ruling delivered today the President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham, sitting with Mr Justice John Edwards and Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, said the judge was, "in error in deciding to withdraw the case from the jury."
He said: "It was open to the accused to respond when charged and cautioned. It was open to him to submit an account of events at any stage, if he wished to do so, and to argue at trial for the admissibility of that account. It was open to him to participate in the trial and to put forward his version of events by way of cross-examination and/or by giving evidence."
Mr Justice Birmingham added that the man had "no entitlement to be detained and questioned, and no entitlement to put forward a version of events which would be immune from challenge or interrogation."
He concluded: "The judge was not correct in law in directing the jury to return a verdict of not guilty."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.