LATEST: 44 new Kildare cases of Covid-19; 10 deaths across country

Contact
Forty-four new cases of Covid-19 have been revealed in County Kildare today, out of a total of 613 nationally. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed that 10 people with the virus have died.
Of the cases notified today;
· 315 are men / 294 are women
· 68% are under 45 years of age
· 30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
· 58 cases have been identified as community transmission
· 224 cases are in Dublin, 58 in Donegal, 46 in Cork, 44 in Kildare,31 in Limerick, 28 in Laois, 21 in Kerry, 19 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 13 in Meath, 12 in Louth, 12 in Monaghan, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Tipperary, 9 in Wicklow, 8 in Cavan, 8 in Wexford, 7 in Carlow, 7 in Sligo, 7 in Roscommon, 6 in Mayo , 5 in Kilkenny, 5 in Westmeath, with the remaining 7 cases in 3 counties.
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The numbers being reported today and over the past week represent a significant escalation in the profile of Covid-19 in Ireland.
"For those aged 70+ and those who are medically vulnerable to Covid-19, it is strongly recommended that you should limit the number of people you meet to a very small core group of family members, carers or friends, for short periods of time, while remaining physically distant.
"We need to work together once again to make a significant impact on the number of cases in the community, and ultimately to reduce the number of people getting sick, being admitted to hospital and critical care, while protecting non-Covid healthcare services. I urge people in every county to follow the public health advice to stop the further spread of Covid-19.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.