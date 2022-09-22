WEATHER WATCH: Heavy rain expected this morning but becoming dry and sunny later
Rain this morning will be heavy at times with possible spot flooding. Rain will start to clear towards midday, clearing the southeast in the early afternoon.
Dry and bright weather will follow for the rest of the day. Moderate southwest winds this morning will ease to a light northwesterly breeze. Afternoon highs of 16 to 18 degrees.
A mainly dry and clear night, although there may be isolated showers. Mist and fog will form overnight as light northwest winds become near calm. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.
Rain️ in east Ulster, Leinster & Munster will clear southeastwards through the morning & early afternoon.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 22, 2022
Drier, brighter weather⛅️ with sunny spells, will follow from the northwest.
Afternoon highs️ of 15 to 18 degrees.
More here⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/Wed9Agvf09
Pollen Forecast
Low on Thursday and Friday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.