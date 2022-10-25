Pubs and clubs could lose licence over failure to tackle sex crimes under reform

Pubs and nightclubs that fail to tackle sexual harassment and gender-based violence on their premises could lose their licence under proposed new laws.

It comes as the Cabinet approved legislation that would allow pubs to open from 10.30am to 12.30am, seven days a week, while nightclubs can remain open until 6am.

Venues will be prohibited from serving alcohol after 5am, but dancing can continue for another hour.

Opening hours for late bars will remain at 2.30am, while a new later bar permit will be required.

The reform of Ireland’s licensing laws, which have been described as “complicated” and “out-of-date”, is expected to be enacted next year.

The publication of the General Scheme of the Sale of Alcohol Bill, which is set to reform and streamline licensing laws, is aimed at supporting and stimulating the night-time economy.

As part of the overhaul of the current laws, venues will be expected to comply with regulations when applying for a new licence or renewing a current one.

Late bars and nightclubs will have to apply to the district courts to approve a permit, while they will also need CCTV on the premises.

Objections to new and renewed licences can be raised by fire services, authorities, gardai and local communities.

Speaking at the Royal Hibernian in Dublin, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that an additional requirement has been added to those who are renewing their licence.

She said that venues will be expected to show zero tolerance in tackling domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

“If a premises has shown not to support and protect either staff, patrons, performers or anybody on the premises from harassment, including sexual harassment, that’s now grounds for objection,” Ms McEntee said.

“Alcohol can’t be treated the same as any other commodity, it’s vitally important to the interests of health, public order and communities and the safety of those work on licensed premises, that they are prioritised.”

She added: “(The Bill) will streamline the system while almost halving the number of licences. At the moment we have 36, it will be reduced to 20.

“The objective is that we have a licensing system that is not only modern, efficient and cost-effective but only has accountability at its core.”

She said that pubs are an institution worth protecting and that current laws makes it difficult for an individual to open a pub or reopen a pub.

Around 1,829 rural pubs have recently closed while there has been an increase of 329 off-licences across the state.

Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar said the current licensing system is “complicated”, “extremely out-of-date”, with too many licences, too much red tape and uncertainty and cost for businesses.

He said the plan is to make it easier to open and operate a nightclub and a pub. He added these proposals will cut red tape.

“I know it’s been a very difficult few years for business owners, particularly with the pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis,” Mr Varadkar said.

“Also, it is difficult for people to employ in these sectors. I want to reassure businesses that they can rely on us to back business and jobs to ensure we have a lively economy.”

Minister for Tourism and Culture Catherine Martin said the reform is part of a wider effort to create a more dynamic and sustainable night-time economy across the country.

She said the plans will also see nine new pilot cities and towns getting advisers to help develop a night-time economy.

The locations for advisers include Dublin city, Cork city, Limerick city, Galway city, Kilkenny, Drogheda, Sligo, Buncrana and Longford.

“These new pilot towns and cities will now recruit new night-time economy advisers who will help drive and support night-time economy in their specific areas,” Ms Martin said.

“They will work with business, venues, residents and artists to create a more radiant nightlife for all and bring vitality back to our cities and town centres in a safe and sustainable way.”

In a statement, the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) said: “The Bill has the potential to radically alter how the pub trade operates in this country and a proper analysis of its content is required before the Federation comments further. We will also consult with our membership about next steps.

“However, from initial soundings, it is fair to state there is huge concern within the trade about elements of the Bill.

“We will engage with Government at the earliest opportunity, once our analysis of the Bill is complete.”