Irish govt launches pilot scheme to replace flashing beacons at zebra crossings

Flashing beacons at zebra crossings across Ireland may be replaced with signs.

That's according to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, who today (October 24) announced a pilot scheme for the provision of zebra crossings without the flashing orange Belisha beacon lights.

The pilot aims to determine if signs - which are significantly cheaper to install compared to the beacons, which can cost close to €80,000 - are a viable and safe alternative to the orange lights used in Ireland.

Other than expense, installation of beacons can be delayed by issues with connection to an electricity source, resulting in an unnecessary restriction to the number of crossings put in place.

By dropping the need for the lights in secondary legislation and replacing them with a reflective sign instead, road authorities could quickly and easily increase the number of safe crossing points for pedestrians and active travel use, particularly where speed limits are 50km/h or less.

While the move wouldn’t fully eliminate the use of Belisha beacons, the pilot will provide the information needed to inform a decision to omit or replace them with a fixed sign, in certain situations.

Research has reportedly already been carried out to assess its impact, and how any potential risk to vulnerable road users can be reduced. It has also informed the criteria needed to identify pilot locations and has taken into account the experience of other European Countries, where Belisha beacons are not commonly used.

Following research and consultation with various bodies, the following sites in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown and Limerick will be used for the new Zebra Crossing Pilots:

Dun Laoghaire

Marine Road

Monkstown Crescent, Monkstown

Pavilion Car Park Access

Limerick

St. Nessan’s Park, Dooradoyle (St Pauls School Zone scheme)

Springfield Drive, Dooradoyle (St Pauls School Zone scheme)

Carrig Drive, Dooradoyle (St Pauls School Zone scheme)

School Road, Lisnagry

Railway Road, Castleconnell

The pilots will run for approximately nine months before the results are analysed.

A 450mm sign will be used in locations with traffic speeds of less than 30km/h and a 600mm sign with a fluorescent yellow border will be used in locations with traffic speeds greater than 30km/h and less than 50km/h.