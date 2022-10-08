Bodies of woman and baby boy found at Dublin house

The bodies of a woman and a baby boy have been found at a house in Dublin.
Gardai and emergency services were called to a house in the Beechfield area shortly after 3pm on Saturday.
They discovered the woman, aged in her 40s, and the baby boy inside the property. They were both pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Their bodies remain at the scene which has been preserved for forensic and technical examination, gardai said.
The local coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified. A garda family liaison officer has been appointed to liaise with the family.
The outcomes of a post-mortem examination will determine the course Garda investigations into both deaths, gardai said.
The scene of the explosion in Creeslough and (inset) Superintendent Liam Geraghty. Photos: Thomas Gallagher
The scene after the explosion in Creeslough and (insets) Fr John Joe Duffy and Liam McElhinney. Photo: North West Newspix
St Michael's Church, Creeslough, and local resident Liam McElhinney, who is the chairman of St Michael's GAA club
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.