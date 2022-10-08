Search

08 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

President Higgins expresses national shock at Creeslough explosion

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their lives and were injured

President Higgins expresses national at shock Creeslough explosion

A search and recovery operation is continuing at the service station in Creeslough

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Oct 2022 11:51 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

President Michael D Higgins has said the shock of the explosion in Creeslough which has killed at least seven people will be shared by people throughout the country.
Gardaí confirmed on Saturday morning that a further four more bodies were recovered from the debris overnight following the explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village on Friday afternoon.
In a statement, the President said the tragedy is a terrible blow to a close-knit community “where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond”.
“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected. Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones.”
The President paid special tribute to the members of the local community and emergency services from across the island “who have reacted so swiftly to the scene of the explosion and have continued to work through the night”.
“All of our best thoughts and prayers go to those who have lost their lives and their families,” he said.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their lives and those who were injured.
“I wish to express my deepest sympathies to their family, and friends, and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.”

Death toll from petrol station blast rises to seven as search continues

The Taoiseach said people across the island are numbed “by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life”.

“I would like to thank all the members of the emergency services, from across the North-West and Northern Ireland, who responded so quickly to the scene, and who are working throughout the night in extremely traumatic circumstances."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media