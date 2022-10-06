 Gardaí seek witnesses to fatal two-car collision where vehicle overturned

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal two-car collision to come forward.

The collision - which resulted in one of the vehicles overturning onto its roof - occurred at Liscocsker, Kilkelly, Co Mayo on Saturday September 24 at approximately 4pm.

Both drivers and five passengers were removed from the scene and taken to Mayo General Hospital, where a female passenger (80s) in serious condition passed away on Tuesday October 4.

All other people were released from hospital.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to motorists who may have stopped at the scene of the collision prior to the arrival of Gardaí and Emergency Services to make contact with them.

Additionally, they are asking motorists with any video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on the N17 at Liscosker, Kilkelly on Saturday afternoon to make contact with investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.