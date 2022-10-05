Former rugby player completes historic row from New York to Ireland

Former Irish professional rugby player Damian Browne returned home to his native Galway on Tuesday after spending 112 days at sea on his solo rowing voyage from New York, USA.
The ex-Connacht and Leinster lock received a hero's welcome when he rowed into Galway port after his 16-week journey.
Hundreds of well wishers turned out for the official homecoming of athlete Damian Browne after he completed his historic row from New York to Galway. The former rugby player spent 112 days at sea in what he described as the adventure of a lifetime | https://t.co/XLe8W5JbmR pic.twitter.com/PJfAVlVSRW— RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 4, 2022
The 42-year-old travelled a distance of 3,450 nautical miles - beginning his trek on Tuesday, June 14 and finishing on Tuesday, October 4.
Browne becomes the first ever person to complete the gruelling challenge.
