Child found unconscious in Co Clare residence taken to hospital in critical condition

A female child is in hospital in critical condition after being discovered unconscious at a residence in Co Clare.
Gardaí and emergency services made the discovery shortly before 8am this morning (Tuesday September 27) at a residence in Clarecastle.
The child was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where she remains critical.
An incident room has been established at Ennis Garda Station and a Senior Investigating officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation, while a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family.
The scene currently remains preserved and the scene is currently being examined by Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.
An Garda Síochána are appealing for anyone with any information on this incident to contact the investigation team at Ennis Garda Station 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.