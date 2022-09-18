Man dies after light aircraft crashes in Co Clare

A man has died after a motor-propelled glider he was flying crashed in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare.
The incident on Sunday afternoon is believed to have been an accident.
The body remains at the scene which is currently preserved.
The Air Accident Investigation Unit has been notified, gardai said.
