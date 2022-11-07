Cork Death Notices for today: Monday, November 7

Search

08 Nov 2022

RIP to the late Paul Kelliher

07 Nov 2022 2:46 PM

The death has occurred of Paul KELLIHER
Naas, Allenwood, Kildare / Naas, Kildare / Beara, Cork / Kimmage, Dublin

Suddenly, at his home in Cork. Predeceased by his father Jimmy Kelliher. Sadly missed by his loving mother Annie, sisters Joan, Ellen, and Anne, brothers-in-law, Alan, Rory and Devon, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Wellbrook Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held in Wellbrook Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11am followed by Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The family would like to thank Michelle, Joe and family (Ardgroom) for the care and kindness given to Paul over the last few years.

Family flowers only, but if desired donations to a charity of choice those close to Paul's heart being Irish Cancer Society, Irish Heart Foundation and Pieta House.

Rest In Peace

You can view the Mass on Zoom with a link being posted on the day on this page or phone 045 870450.

Wellbrook Funeral Services eircode W91 V88V

